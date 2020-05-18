CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 164.
The latest cases are a man in 20s who is not hospitalized and a man in his 70s who is hospitalized.
Health officials have reported 14 new cases since Friday.
Also Monday, the county health department said 1,875 residents have been tested, with 1,650 negative results and 61 pending.
Sixteen people have died in Allegany County from complications of the disease.
Statewide, there were 39,762 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, an increase of 958 from Sunday. At least 1,903 people have died.
At least 161,744 negative tests have been issued and hospitalizations, 1,447 on Monday, trended downward for the second straight day.
