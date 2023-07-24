mega millions

Robert Merrick of Cumberland buys a Mega Millions lottery ticket from owner Rob Robinette at Parkview Liquors in Cumberland on Monday. The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is $820 million. The store sold two $50,000 winning tickets for Saturday’s Bonus Match 5 game, according to the Maryland Lottery.

 Steve Bittner/Times-News

CUMBERLAND — Two $50,000 winning lottery tickets for Saturday’s Bonus Match 5 game were sold at Parkview Liquors in Cumberland, a Maryland Lottery representative said Monday.

Both tickets matched all five winning numbers — 10, 14, 15, 32 and 34.

Parkview Liquors will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling two top-prize winning tickets.

Neither ticket had been claimed by the winner by Monday afternoon.

Players have 182 days from the drawing date to claim the winnings.

