CUMBERLAND — Two $50,000 winning lottery tickets for Saturday’s Bonus Match 5 game were sold at Parkview Liquors in Cumberland, a Maryland Lottery representative said Monday.
Both tickets matched all five winning numbers — 10, 14, 15, 32 and 34.
Parkview Liquors will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling two top-prize winning tickets.
Neither ticket had been claimed by the winner by Monday afternoon.
Players have 182 days from the drawing date to claim the winnings.
