CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the county’s cumulative total surpassed 300.
Cases were last reported Monday, when 14 were disclosed.
According to a news release from the county health department, the new cases involve three children under 10, two females and two males in their teens, three women and one man in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, two women and a man in their 40s, two women and a man in their 50s and two women in their 60s.
None of the newly diagnosed patients have required hospitalization, health officials said.
The county’s total case count since the start of the pandemic is 318.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.