MEYERSDALE, Pa. - Carl L. Miller, 85, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Meyersdale Medical Center. Born Jan. 10, 1935, in Greenville Township, Pa., he was the son of the late Carl F. and Leora Grace (Geiger) Miller. He was also preceded in death by his twin brothers, Ronald and Donald Miller. He…
