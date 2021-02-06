CUMBERLAND — The Dapper Dan Awards Banquet has become a staple of the local sports calendar, celebrating history-in-the-making moments and athletes achieving great feats. However, COVID-19 has other plans for this year’s edition, as the Dapper Dan organization was forced to cancel the 2021 banquet.
For Adam Sterne, Dapper Dan’s athletic chairman, it was a difficult decision that was essentially made for the organization with the postponement and cancellation of various sports.
“We started discussing postponing or canceling back in December when the cases spiked in the area and we knew it could jeopardize the banquet,” said Sterne. “Plus the fact that we have since lost all of our award winners starting with last year’s spring sports, which would’ve been honored this year. Since that was the first sport dropped … continuing on to fall sports, it was a very short time span and not enough to go on. Followed by the recent cancellation of winter sports, we pretty well knew then. We would’ve had a very limited number of awards.”
Since the 72nd annual banquet last year on Feb. 23, spring sports were canceled in Maryland and West Virginia, fall sports in Maryland started, only to be postponed shortly after the start of competition, winter sports in West Virginia were postponed numerous times, and Allegany and Garrett County winter sports were canceled.
At the moment, winter sports in West Virginia and fall sports in Allegany County begin in early March, and spring sports in West Virginia, Allegany County and Garrett County are set to follow.
“I don’t really think it’s fair to recognize only some of the area athletes because they did get to play sports while, say, Allegany County couldn’t because of something not of their doing,” added Sterne. “It would add more salt to the wound, I guess you would say, for the kids in Allegany and Garrett County. The fact they can’t play their sport, they’re already upset about it, there’d be no consideration for them.”
Although cancellation seemed to be the obvious choice, the Dapper Dan considered all options before having to come to a conclusion.
“I’d say officially, right around the 20th of January we said we were going to cancel it outright,” said Sterne. “We did consider postponing it later had sports been played, but once winter dropped we pretty well knew the writing was on the wall. We knew we’d be pretty restricted on how to hold the dinner — it probably would’ve had to have some sort of partially virtual aspect. It’s a hard decision because it’s 72 years of tradition for the area, people to be recognized — to make the decision is tough. It would’ve been a lot tougher had sports been played and we had to cancel.”
It’s nearly impossible to say which teams and athletes would have been recognized at this year’s banquet had sports been played, but the cancellation also means another year of waiting to see if Ty Johnson continues his record-setting streak of winning the George W. Stevenson/Nicholas A. Perlozzo Memorial Award.
Johnson, four-time winner of Dapper Dan’s top award, seemed a shoo-in for a fifth straight year after he scored his first two NFL touchdowns in his second year as a pro. The Fort Hill/University of Maryland star, who was waived early in the season by the Lions before being picked up by the Jets, finished his sophomore campaign with 54 carries for 254 yards and a touchdown and 16 catches on 21 targets for 99 yards and a score.
Johnson’s breakout game with the Jets came on Dec. 6, his seventh in green and white, when he carried the ball 22 times for 104 yards and his first touchdown as a pro in a 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson scored again two weeks later with an 18-yard touchdown reception in the Jets’ first win of the season over the L.A. Rams, 23-20.
But for Johnson and the rest of the area’s athletes, coaches and the like, 2022 is the next possible time for them to be recognized.
“The goal is to move forward with 2022’s banquet,” said Sterne. “It won’t be until at least March of next year — that’s what expectation was for this year’s banquet at first. But next year doesn’t necessarily have to be March. It will depend on how high school seasons go.
“But it was a tough decision. It’s the history of the Dapper Dan and everything that it’s all about. I don’t know what we would’ve had as far as awards are concerned, but we don’t want to water down the event. … It’s just that gap in the book that’s going to happen — first time since 1952. It’s tough.”
