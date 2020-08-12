21 calls per day in July for Cumberland firefighters

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 650 incidents in the month of July, an average of 21 per day.
More than 500 of the calls were for ambulances, including 13 that occurred outside city limits, according to Chief Donnie Dunn.
The calls included a house fire on Seymour Street that required assistance from Ridgeley, Wiley Ford, Bowling Green, Cresaptown, LaVale and Bedford Road volunteer fire departments, Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office.
In addition, the department responded to seven minor fires and three vehicle fires.
Department personnel also responded to 17 vehicle accidents, including one involving a pedestrian, nine incidents involving elevators, five gas leaks, five lines or trees down, three tractor-trailers with overheated brakes, three flooding conditions, two overheated motors, two fireworks incidents, a water rescue, a sprinkler activation, a diesel fuel spill and an animal rescue.
City ambulances were alerted to assist Wiley Ford, Short Gap and Fort Ashby twice, and once each to Cresaptown, Ridgeley, Bowman’s Addition, LaVale, Flintstone, District 16 and Cumberland Valley.
The city received assistance from Cresaptown twice and Corriganville once when all of its ambulances were on other incidents.
