KEYSER, W.Va. — Charges related to breaking and entering and theft dominated a list of indictments handed up Tuesday by a Mineral County grand jury.
The 23 people indicted included:
• Richard Louis Cramer, unknown address, first-degree arson.
• Michael Anthony Hagenbuch, Ridgeley, burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny and attempted petit larceny.
• Sean Avery Baker, Keyser, breaking and entering of a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny.
• Monte Gabriel Moore, Keyser, malicious wounding and assault.
• James Robert Curran, Burlington, malicious wounding, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.
• Jeremiah Scott Abe, Cumberland, breaking and entering of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy and petit larceny.
• Jonathan Lee Oates, Frostburg, breaking and entering of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, obtaining money by false pretense and petit larceny.
• Dylan Joseph Hopkins, reckless fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing in a vehicle while DUI and obstructing.
• Whitney Louise Landis, Keyser, grand larceny and conspiracy.
• William Joseph Harvey, Keyser, grand larceny and conspiracy.
• Patrovia Sherman Williams, unknown address, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver.
• Derek Wayne Dolly, reckless fleeing in a vehicle and improper registration.
• Lance Henry Michaels, Swanton, breaking and entering of a building other than a dwelling, destruction of property and petit larceny.
• Randall Reese Moreland, Romney, breaking and entering of a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny.
• Michael Dean Carman, Springfield, failure to register or provide notice of changes as sex offender.
• James Travis Nelson Jr., Keyser, failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender.
• Mackenzie Taylor Wilson, Moorefield, grand larceny and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
• William Lee Bell, Keyser, fraudulent use of an access device.
• Jared Lee Riggleman, Keyser, failure to provide necessary support of a minor.
• Glen Lee Spencer, Keyser, failure to provide necessary support of a minor.
• Regina Lynn Lewis, Keyser, grand larceny and financial exploitation of the elderly.
• Sherry Dawn Ozmore, Richmond, Virginia, identity theft, obtaining money by false pretense, forgery and uttering.
• Robert Leroy Mayhew, Keyser, soliciting a minor via electronic device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.