KEYSER, W.Va. — Charges related to breaking and entering and theft dominated a list of indictments handed up Tuesday by a Mineral County grand jury.

The 23 people indicted included:

• Richard Louis Cramer, unknown address, first-degree arson.

• Michael Anthony Hagenbuch, Ridgeley, burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny and attempted petit larceny.

• Sean Avery Baker, Keyser, breaking and entering of a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny.

• Monte Gabriel Moore, Keyser, malicious wounding and assault.

• James Robert Curran, Burlington, malicious wounding, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.

• Jeremiah Scott Abe, Cumberland, breaking and entering of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy and petit larceny.

• Jonathan Lee Oates, Frostburg, breaking and entering of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, obtaining money by false pretense and petit larceny.

• Dylan Joseph Hopkins, reckless fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing in a vehicle while DUI and obstructing.

• Whitney Louise Landis, Keyser, grand larceny and conspiracy.

• William Joseph Harvey, Keyser, grand larceny and conspiracy.

• Patrovia Sherman Williams, unknown address, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver.

• Derek Wayne Dolly, reckless fleeing in a vehicle and improper registration.

• Lance Henry Michaels, Swanton, breaking and entering of a building other than a dwelling, destruction of property and petit larceny.

• Randall Reese Moreland, Romney, breaking and entering of a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny.

• Michael Dean Carman, Springfield, failure to register or provide notice of changes as sex offender.

• James Travis Nelson Jr., Keyser, failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender.

• Mackenzie Taylor Wilson, Moorefield, grand larceny and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.

• William Lee Bell, Keyser, fraudulent use of an access device.

• Jared Lee Riggleman, Keyser, failure to provide necessary support of a minor.

• Glen Lee Spencer, Keyser, failure to provide necessary support of a minor.

• Regina Lynn Lewis, Keyser, grand larceny and financial exploitation of the elderly.

• Sherry Dawn Ozmore, Richmond, Virginia, identity theft, obtaining money by false pretense, forgery and uttering.

• Robert Leroy Mayhew, Keyser, soliciting a minor via electronic device.

