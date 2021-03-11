CUMBERLAND — Twenty-five city businesses will receive more than $55,400 in state grant funding, Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said during the group's meeting Thursday morning.
There were 26 applicants, Kelleher said, but one withdrew. The money that business would have received, she said, was distributed among the remaining ones.
“Most people received what they asked for. For a few it was a little less,” Kelleher said, “but we did it as fair and equitable as we could so everybody would get something to help them.”
Awardees signed an agreement with the committee that evaluated the applications that dictates the money must be spent as indicated on the application. If a change needs to be made, Kelleher said, business owners can consult with the DDC.
The funding, from the Main Street Maryland program, is expected to be sent next week, Kelleher said, adding she'd "hand-deliver" checks once they arrive.
“It also provides an opportunity for me to touch base with the merchants and have a face-to-face check-in with them,” Kelleher added.
One restaurant, Kelleher said, will use the money to install a specialized air filtration system in store. Others will use it to help catch up on mounting expenses incurred from the ongoing pandemic. All are "really good, very useful purposes," she said.
Virtual Baltimore Street redesign event planned
Renderings for the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall have been received, Kelleher said, "and they look absolutely amazing."
Those plans, Kelleher said, will be debuted to the public on March 23 at 10 a.m. during a virtual event that will feature both live and pre-taped portions and will be streamed on the city website, as well as on the newly-launched website for the city center.
Officials eventually plan to feature on the website testimonials from business owners, local politicians, residents and others, Kelleher said.
Cumberland Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Matt Miller shared a bit more about the redesign plans, and said they're currently in review by city engineers. Some smaller details ahead of the March 23 event are also being finalized, Miller said.
That event, Miller said, will be "very informative" for those who've been waiting to find out what has taken shape.
"The rubber is going to hit the road here relatively soon," Miller said. "It's very exciting. There's a lot of great stuff that's going to be released."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.