KEYSER, W.Va. — Indictments returned by the Mineral County grand jury Tuesday included charges against 16 Mineral County residents, four from Allegany County, two from Hardy County, one from Hampshire County and a resident of Kanawha County, according to the Office of the Mineral County Prosecuting Attorney.
Those indicted were:
• Christopher Leo Smith II, Fort Ashby, driving impaired causing death and related offenses.
• William Wallace Whisner, Ridgeley, 16 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and 20 counts sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian.
• Oscar Leonel Morales-Gaitan, Fort Ashby, sexual abuse in the first-degree, sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian.
• Dewaine Michael Wotring, Keyser, four counts each of sexual assault in the first degree and sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian.
• Todd Allen Tasker, Westernport, failure to provide notice of changes as a sex offender.
• Wesley Kevin Christ, Campbell’s Creek, embezzlement.
• James Richard Lewis, Augusta, five counts of computer fraud.
• James Lee Tephabock Jr., Keyser, fraudulent claim to insurance company and obtaining money by false pretense.
• Kevin Leslie VanMeter, Wiley Ford, grand larceny and transferring stolen property.
• David Lee Hockenberry, Fisher, reckless fleeing.
• Kayla Dawn Sneathen, Moorefield, reckless fleeing.
• Joshua Isaiah Divelbliss, Keyser, burglary, grand larceny and concealing stolen property.
• Shana Kay Riggleman, Piedmont, shoplifting (third offense) and four counts each forgery of public document and uttering of public document.
• Clayton Harlee Bennich, Cumberland, burglary, battery and destruction of property.
• Scott Thomas Riggleman, Elk Garden, grand larceny, domestic assault, brandishing and failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender.
• Michelle Lynn Kline, Piedmont, drug distribution charges.
• Troy Aaron Wilt, Keyser, delivery of controlled substance — heroin.
• Charles Lee Robinette, Keyser, delivery of controlled substance — heroin.
• Chad Wayne Salesky, Keyser, two counts delivery of controlled substance — heroin.
• Tory Nicole Burris, Keyser, two counts delivery of controlled substance — methamphetamine.
• Jamal James Jennings, Westernport, drug distribution charges.
• Christopher A. Hines, Keyser, manufacture of marijuana.
• Aaron Lee Dersin, Lonaconing, drug distribution charges.
• Travis William Moyer, Keyser, drug distribution charges.
