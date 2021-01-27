CUMBERLAND — Three city residents are awaiting trial in district court after they were served summonses Tuesday stemming from separate cases investigated by the Cumberland Police Department.
Russell Leroy Stallings, 67, was charged with traffic offenses, including leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving personal injury.
Police said Stallings allegedly struck a man with his vehicle during an argument Jan. 25 on Ridgeway Terrace.
Jeffrey Wayne Yutzy, 51, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering in connection with a Jan. 2 incident on Bedford Street where he allegedly destroyed property and resisted officers' attempts to take him into custody.
Jamie Clark Dolly, 28, was charged with violating pre-trial release conditions as result of alleged incident Jan. 23 at a Greene Street residence.
Police said Dolly was court-ordered to stay away from the location as the result of an assault in the city Aug. 20 of last year.
