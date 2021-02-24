CUMBERLAND — Two people were jailed without bond and a third was granted pre-trial release Tuesday following arrests by Cumberland Police that stemmed from alleged violation of court orders.
The arrest of Corey Demar Brown, 40, of Baltimore, was made when Cumberland Police investigated a domestic disturbance on Springdale Street.
Police said Brown was determined to be in violation of a protective order from Baltimore City when police encountered him during the investigation. He was ordered held without bond at the direction of a district court commissioner.
Jeremy Allan Yetter, 35, Cumberland, was also arrested Tuesday when he was served a warrant for failing to comply with an interim peace order.
The order was issued after Yetter was located at a Footer Place residence where he was prohibited by the court directive, according to police.
After the arrest, Yetter was jailed without bond to await his next court appearance.
Keyonne Jamison Rideout, 22, Cumberland, also was arrested Tuesday on a warrant issued for alleged violation of probation relating to a circuit court case involving controlled dangerous substance charges.
Rideout was reportedly released after he posted an unsecured bond set by a court commissioner, pending trial in district court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.