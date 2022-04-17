GRANTSVILLE — Three people were hurt Saturday night when a small plane crashed during bad weather in Garrett County, Maryland State Police said.
Police said the 1966 Piper single engine fixed-wing aircraft crashed in a wooded area near 179 Spring Ridge Court at Grantsville about 8 p.m.
The pilot, Robert Greensberg, 62, of Baltimore, and two female passengers, ages 50 and 15, were taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The plane was traveling from Wabash, Indiana, to Martin State Airport in Middle River. Police said Greensberg suspected the plane iced over, which caused lack of control of the aircraft.
No other injuries were reported.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.
