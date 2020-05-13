KEYSER, W.Va. — Three more Mineral County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
County health Administrator A.Jay Root confirmed the 23rd, 24th and 25th cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in a Wednesday afternoon press release.
The health department is currently investigating how many people may have come into contact with the newly-diagnosed individuals. No further information about them was released.
The state is currently in the process of reopening, per Gov. Jim Justice's "West Virginia Strong — The Comeback" plan. Justice announced Wednesday tanning beds will be able to reopen when week four of the process begins on May 21, along with indoor dining at restaurants and specialty retailers. Week three of the plan is underway as of Monday.
Per the most recent numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Resources, 59 West Virginians have died since the state confirmed its first case. Slightly more than 1,400 people across the state had tested positive for the disease as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
