KEYSER, W.Va. — Two Keyser Police Department officers were credited Saturday with rescuing several people from a burning home, the department said.
Officers Hymes and Rice were the first to arrive at the Fort Avenue home when the fire started around noon.
At least three people were injured. Two were flown by medevac helicopters for treatment, and a third was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Firefighters from four counties — Mineral, Allegany, Grant and Garrett — battled the blaze, led by the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department.
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
