CUMBERLAND — Two youths were taken to a state juvenile detention facility and a third released to a guardian Monday after they allegedly broke into the former Allegany High School building on the city's West Side, according to Cumberland Police.
All three suspects were apprehended a short time after they ran from officers during a search of the former school property on Sedgwick Street.
The youths, ages 14 and 15, were formally charged as juveniles with third- and fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest before they were released from police custody to await adjudication while in detention or in the custody of a guardian, police said.
Police were called to the former school after a witness observed the youths breaking a chain that secured an entrance door.
