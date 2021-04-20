FROSTBURG — Thirty motorists were stopped by uniformed Frostburg Police officers in grant-funded enforcement initiatives conducted over a recent two-week period, Chief Nick Costello said.
Fifteen drivers were issued citations for cellphone violations, five for seatbelt violations, one for driving with license privileges suspended and another for a speeding violation.
In addition, seven motorists were issued warnings for cellphone violations, according to the chief.
The special enforcement effort was funded by the Maryland Highway Safety Office, which provided grant funding for officers to work overtime specifically for the traffic initiative.
