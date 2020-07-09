CUMBERLAND — The vacant downtown manager position has received more than 30 applicants, members of the Downtown Development Commission heard Thursday.
During the morning's virtual meeting, member Doug Schwab delivered an update to the group on how the search has fared thus far. A commission to review the applications was formed at the group's last meeting.
The position has been vacant since former manager Mikayla Dodge resigned last fall. The search for her replacement has been officially underway since May.
Following the last meeting, Schwab said the members of the committee have come up with a process for evaluating the candidates. They will be evaluated on how well they could potentially assist with the Baltimore Street renovation project, provide crisis management, revitalize business in the Main Street district and maintain a database of contact information for downtown business owners, among other items.
The committee is working on developing "benchmarks" to evaluate the future manager along the way, Schwab said.
They've had 34 applicants for the role thus far, Schwab told the commission, all of whom are very qualified and "run the whole gamut" of experience.
They're currently evaluating all applications, Schwab said, and had hoped to finish reviewing them by the end of the day Thursday. Candidates are being scored from 1-5 based on how viable of a contender they are for the position, and the top finishers will move forward for interviews.
The DDC will meet next on Aug. 13 at 9 a.m.
