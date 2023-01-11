ROMNEY, W.Va. — Thirty-four people from four states were indicted earlier this month in connection with two drug trafficking organizations that authorities say is blamed for two deaths and operated from Baltimore to Hampshire County.
U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced the charges during a Wednesday afternoon press conference at the Hampshire County Judicial Center in Romney. The indictments were filed Jan. 4 in the Northern District of West Virginia and unsealed Wednesday.
“Fentanyl continues to be the greatest threat to public safety that we face in this region,” Ihlenfeld said. “It has been for a number of years and it continues to be. It requires an all hands on deck approach if we’re really going to go after those who are sending it here, and selling it on the streets of Romney and other communities in this part of the state.”
The threat posed by fentanyl has existed for years, but has increased as Mexican drug cartels have learned to synthesize it themselves, leading to an “unlimited” amount of the drug being distributed in the United States, Ihlenfeld said.
“It’s more of the same, except this time the threat that we face is much greater than ever before, because the potency of the drug that is being sold now is greater than anything we’ve ever seen,” Ihlenfeld said. “The number of deaths that are being caused by fentanyl is unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”
The two cases are connected. The first charges 30-year-old Kentrel Anthony Rollins of Baltimore as the leader of a fentanyl distribution ring that operated in Hampshire County and elsewhere from January 2020 to October 2021. The second charges 31-year-old Sean Jarred Davis of Baltimore with leading distribution efforts from February 2021 to January.
The dates in the Rollins case go back further than in the Davis one, Ihlenfeld said, because of Rollins previously being arrested in Maryland and being placed on bond, “and that caused him to not have the same flexibility to operate here as he once was, and that allowed someone else to slide in and take on a leadership role.”
Some local residents charged in the case, Ihlenfeld alleged, “allowed these dealers to use their homes, use their apartments, use their trailers to operate in exchange for drugs.”
The fentanyl allegedly distributed was high in purity and had a purple tint to distinguish it from other suppliers on the market. Ihlenfeld said a December 2021 drug overdose caught investigators’ attention, “and this was one where the investigators were able to connect the dots back to the source of the supply.”
“Users actively sought this fentanyl,” Ihlenfeld said. “Users wanted this fentanyl. They knew it was of high quality, they knew it was something that was going to give them a tremendous high. And, users in this particular case knew they needed to have someone with Narcan available if they were going to use this fentanyl, because of the great likelihood that they might overdose.”
The drug rings also allegedly distributed cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin in Hampshire and Mineral counties. Money and weapons connected to the cases were also reportedly seized.
At the time of the press conference, Ihlenfeld said 23 of the wanted individuals had been arrested, and the rest were being sought by federal marshals.
It was “an eye-opening experience” to participate in the process of investigating the alleged crimes, Hampshire County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Miller said.
“Hampshire County has not been spared when it comes to our citizens becoming drug-addicted and overdosing,” she said. “Hopefully this sends a message to those that distribute drugs in Hampshire County that it is only a matter of time before they are identified and arrested.”
Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan J. Sions credited all the law enforcement agencies and officers who participated in the process.
“Without the collaborative effort and support between all these entities, their arrests made from this massive investigation and their eventual prosecution would not have happened,” he said. “Many do not realize the amount of time and work that goes into investigating and prosecuting these cases, and putting the pieces of the puzzle together. Today shows what good communication, teamwork, grit and diligence produces.”
Twelve people are charged in connection in the first case, and 22 in the second.
Indictments in the first case include: 27-year old Donte Fields of Baltimore; Richard Lee Damewood II, 38, Purgitsville; Gary Weldon, 35, Baltimore; Dylan Mitchell Lambert, 24, Augusta; Cassandra Rachelle Bowman, 28, Augusta; James Davis Graham, 40, Augusta; Elrico Karon Scaff, 23, Ellicott City; Stacey Lynn Malcolm, 37, Romney; and Dylan Moyers, 23, Romney.
Indicted in the second case are: Warren Thomas Gray, 24, Baltimore; Michael Eugene Lucas Jr., 24, Middle River; Dylan Carl Keckler, 29, Augusta; Lisa Gail Crouse, 41, Cross Junction, Virginia; Melissa Sue Cole, 47, Capon Bridge; Demarcko Tyree Canty, 20, Parkville; Noah Izreel Neverdon, 19, Parkville; Rachael Elaine Biggs, 34, Charmco; Nicholas Vasilios Hainis, 36, Nottingham; Sharon Rene Wagoner, 58, Augusta; Paul Edward Pownall, 42, Romney; Heather Marie Alexander, 30, Winchester, Virginia; Robert Bruce Stachow, 54, Shanks; Andrew Lee Jones, 33, Romney; Glenn Allen Robey, 58, Augusta; Kody Michael Shriver, 23, Akron, Ohio; Dexter Horn, 28, Points; Michael Wade McIntire, 43, Augusta; and Kaitlyn Marie Shanklin, 21, Augusta.
Two Augusta residents, 31-year-old Jeanette L. Henkel and 28-year old Erik Lee Kurz, were charged in both cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.