CUMBERLAND — Developers could construct up to 250 apartment units as part of a $36 million residential construction project planned for the former Memorial Hospital site in South Cumberland.
The Cumberland Economic Development Corp. entered into a contract on Feb. 1 with RAZ Development of Bethesda to begin laying the groundwork for a residential housing complex on the 9-acre site.
An update on the project was given Tuesday at City Hall by Zak Elyasi of Bethesda, president of RAZ Development, and Paul Kelly of Cumberland, a partner with RAZ.
Early plans include two four-level structures containing approximately 125 apartments each. The former hospital tract still has two large parking garages at the site that, according to plans, will be incorporated into tenant parking.
Kelly said the city is contributing 10% of the cost of the project up to a maximum of $3.6 million, with the rest of the financial package likely to include construction loans and possibly additional investors.
“We’ve been working with RAZ for several months now,” said Matt Miller, executive director of the CEDC. “I’m very, very excited that we’ve got to the point where we have reached an agreement. They are officially within their due diligence period now.”
Soil studies, according to Kelly, are part of the steps taken during the due diligence period that expires May 31.
“You look at what is below grade and we know there are some foundations up there we have to find and (then) size the water and sewage systems (needed) and where the electric will come in and fiber optics,” said Kelly. “An environmental study and survey will also need done.”
Once the due diligence is complete, Kelly said a design period can be entered into including sizing of units and hallways, sidewalks, and access. “That would be (completed) by Sept. 29 ... then we need to obtain our financing,” said Kelly.
“We are anxiously awaiting to see the true proposal,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. “We hear up to 250 apartments and some town houses but we are really looking for the drawings and everything, that during this due diligence period, we hope you can come up with.
“We believe it is a fabulous opportunity for that piece of property,” added Morriss. “We believe it’s a perfect place for ... I wouldn’t call it high-density residential, but a wonderful location. We are looking forward to seeing what your real dream is for that property.”
Kelly said there is a zoning cap at the location that prevents structures over four stories from being constructed.
“The average construction cost right now is anywhere between $200 and $225 per square foot,” Kelly said. “Doing that math, you have an average unit size of 750-square-feet per unit and 250 units, you are looking at a project in excess of $30 million, or $36 million or $40 million ... If you truly go with all 250 units.
“The concept is to wrap around (the apartment structures) on the upgrade side with either town homes or single-story homes geared toward retirees that don’t want to live on two levels anymore and want something without all the upkeep. Or alternatively it could be your starter family with maybe one child with maybe one, two or maybe three bedrooms.”
The Times-News asked Elyasi if rental assistance for tenants would be accepted.
Elyasi said plans are for market-based rental units and not subsidized housing. “Cumberland has a lot of affordable housing. This project is to fill the gap,” said Elyasi.
Memorial Hospital operated from 1929 to 1996 before being razed in 2015.
RAZ officials said they hope construction will begin in early 2024 with pre-orders for the apartments taken while the units are being built.
