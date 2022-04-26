CUMBERLAND — Outside of family, Kelly Frye’s first love was his firefighting career.
“He loved working at CFD,” his wife, Tammy, said. “It was a place where they would carry on together at times, but at the same time always getting the job done with the seriousness that comes with the job.”
Kelly Frye spent 26 years with the Cumberland Fire Department before his Sept. 29, 2021, from a stroke he suffered after being infected by COVID-19.
On May 6, Frye and more than a dozen other first responders from around the state will be honored at the 37th annual Fallen Heroes observance at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium.
“Fallen Heroes Day provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland to take time to show our appreciation for the men and women who risk their lives each day when they report to work," said Jack Mitchell, president of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
The event honors police officers, firefighters and emergency medical and rescue personnel who have died in the line of duty. It is reportedly the only statewide ceremony in the nation of its kind.
Frye was hospitalized for 6 days by the COVID-19 virus and then a second time Sept. 15 when he suffered the stroke. He died at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
Since then, the Frye family has experienced an outpouring of community support.
“We are overwhelmed by the whole thing — clear from the beginning when they brought Kelly home from Baltimore. Fire companies were all along the route on the interstate and on bridges standing at attention and saluting,” Tammy Frye said.
“And the guys at the Cumberland Fire Department have really looked out for us,” she said. "They are family and they are always checking up on us. It’s awesome."
Following her husband’s death, Tammy Frye retired as a Maryland correctional officer with 22 years’ service in order to be home with her children.
Prior to becoming a city firefighter in 1996, Kelly volunteered with the Frostburg Area Ambulance, as did Tammy for several years prior to her career as a correctional officer.
“Kelly loved what he was doing in public service. He was very devoted. He loved helping people and I always said he never met a stranger,” said Tammy, recalling how her husband often engaged in prolonged conversations with people that he had just met for the first time.
But he was not consumed by his work, Tammy Frye said.
When not answering emergency calls, he took part in Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraisers, including a two-day event one year in Ocean City.
“He loved doing that,” said Tammy Frye.
Ultimately, Kelly Frye was a “big kid at heart,” she said.
"He was very ornery and had a great sense of humor,” Tammy Frye said. "Kelly was always trying to lighten the mood and have fun no matter where he went."
Tammy Frye said she still often hears from hospital workers who tell “how much they miss Kelly coming in and cracking jokes.”
On many occasions, Kelly’s kid-at-heart disposition took the Frye family to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
“Kelly and I would work overtime and save up all year to take the family to Disney World. One year our van broke down two weeks before our trip and we had to take our Honda Accord. It was a little cramped with five people and Kelly said ‘never again’ so after that we would take the auto-train or fly, which we did twice,” she said.
Frye began his firefighting service with Shaft Volunteer Fire Department as a cadet prior to becoming a member of the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a life member. He was one of the designers of the Cumberland Fire Department’s 100-year uniform patch.
It was in 1976 that Dulaney Memorial Gardens set aside burial spaces for Maryland’s fallen heroes. The deaths of three Baltimore County firefighters in a five-alarm fire in Shiller’s Furniture Store in Dundalk prompted the creation of Fallen Heroes Day and the ceremony that is held the first Friday in May.
The ceremony will also be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/dulaneyvalleymemorial gardens. The recorded version of the ceremony will be available at www.dulaneyvalley.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.