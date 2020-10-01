4 awaiting trial after being served summonses

CUMBERLAND — A Mineral County woman, a Grantsville man and two Cumberland residents are awaiting trial in separate cases after they were served criminal summonses on Wednesday, according to Cumberland Police.
• Rebecca Reed Zajdel, 30, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, was charged with second-degree assault.
• Patience Cree McMillan, 28, Grantsville, was charged with knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle.
• Henry Ernest Simms, 50, Cumberland, was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Jherika Ashley Winkler, 23, Cumberland, was charged with fourth-degree burglary.
