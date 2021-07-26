CUMBERLAND — Two Cumberland men, an Anne Arundel County woman and a juvenile have been charged in connection with the July 17 burglary and vandalism at Fort Hill High School, Cumberland Police said.
Steven Michael Merriman, 23, and Jacob David Linsey, 19, both of Cumberland, and 18-year-old Asha Marie Bayne, of Pasadena, were identified after police posted surveillance camera photographs to social media.
Police said walls inside the school were spray-painted, trash was thrown throughout the building and items were stolen.
All four suspects were charged with trespassing on school grounds, damaging property while trespassing on school property, fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and theft less than $100.
Merriman, Linsey and Bayne were charged by criminal summons. The juvenile will be adjudicated through juvenile court.
