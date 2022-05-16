CUMBERLAND — Four city residents were arrested Monday during a raid where police seized drugs, handguns and a large amount of cash at a residence in the 300 block of Columbia Street, Cumberland Police said.
Large amounts of suspected fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine were confiscated along with two handguns and a sum of U.S. currency, according to police.
Arrested were Terrence Chester, 29; Derrick Foxworth, 36; Brandi Hartley, 40, and Alonzo Harris, 31, all of Cumberland, on charges that included three counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances (not marijuana), possession of CDS and firearms-related offenses.
In addition to Cumberland Police, Allegany County Narcotics Task Force and a Maryland State Police tactical assault team assisted in the raid.
All of those charged were in the Allegany County Detention Center awaiting bond hearings by a district court commissioner.
