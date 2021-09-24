MCHENRY — Four West Virginia residents were arrested Thursday on drug distribution and possession charges when Maryland State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 68 at the 14-mile marker in Garrett County.
The stop was made by a trooper who reportedly observed the suspect vehicle, a 2005 Dodge Neon, being operated with an inoperable brake light and following too closely, according to state police at McHenry.
During the stop that included a K-9 drug scan of the vehicle, police reportedly found methamphetamines, Clonazepam, buprenorphine and drug paraphernalia.
Arrested were the driver, Brenda Kay Watson, 60, of Green Spring; Timothy Brent Kirby, 39, of Romney; and Timothy James Saville, 53, of Paw Paw, all on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and related offenses.
A third passenger, Jonathan Vance Whetzel, 27, of Points, was charged with possession of Clonazepam, buprenorphine and drug paraphernalia.
Following the 6:54 p.m. stop on eastbound I-68, the defendants were jailed at the Garrett County Detention Center, pending bond hearings by a district court commissioner.
