OAKLAND — Four Jennings residents were arrested Tuesday on animal cruelty and vulnerable adult abuse charges following a monthlong investigation centered on a Railroad Street residence in the Grantsville area, according to the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.
A vulnerable adult was removed from the residence as a result of the investigation and arrests of Kearstin Marie Warnick, 20; Eric John Moser, 28; Jangle Elaine Richards, 26; and Gary Allen Spencer Jr., 31.
All four were charged with multiple counts of vulnerable adult abuse and more than 70 counts of animal neglect through the investigation that included execution of a search warrant and removal of 30 animals that were neglected or maltreated, according to the sheriff’s office.
In addition, Warnick, Moser and Richards were charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree sex offense and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.
Warnick and Moser remained jailed Wednesday at the Garrett County Detention Center without bond, pending bail review by a district court judge.
Richards and Spencer were granted pretrial release, pending their next court appearance.
The investigation involved criminal investigators of the sheriff’s office, uniform patrol officers, the Department of Social Services and the Adult Protective Services Division.
