40 Casselman Mine employees laid off

GRANTSVILLE — Corsa Coal Corp. has laid off about 40 employees at its Casselman Mine near Grantsville, a company spokesman said Wednesday.
The underground mine employed about 100 full-time workers, and the layoffs coincide with a reduction in coal production, said Kevin Harrigan, the company’s chief financial officer and corporate secretary.
The company said in a release Friday that it would be making operational changes, including a reduction in shifts that will “result in layoffs of a significant number of employees.”
The response comes after both the domestic and export markets for metallurgical coal deteriorated, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first three and six months of the year, respectively, Corsa reported net and comprehensive losses of $41.3 million and $47.1 million.
For the first three and six months of 2020, Corsa reported total revenues of $40.9 million and $87.6 million. By comparison, in the first three and six months of 2019, it had total revenues of $63 million and $120.3 million, respectively.
“These layoffs did affect all of our locations,” said Harrigan, as the layoffs were done equally by proportion of workers at each plant. “We’ve seen a reduction in demand. The international coal markets, right now, are pretty weak.”
Corsa also operates mines in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
The company was able to secure a Paycheck Protection Program loan in April that allowed it to keep employees on the payroll until now.
