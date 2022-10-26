CUMBERLAND — At the end of day two of Maryland’s annual black bear season Tuesday, 26 bears were checked in, bringing the total harvest to 48 bears.
The total included 18 males and 30 females.
The county breakdown for the day was 20 in Garrett, two in Allegany, one in Washington and three in Frederick.
The largest bear of the day was a male with an estimated weight of 393 pounds.
The season started Monday and continues through Saturday.
DNR issued 950 bear hunting permits this year.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the hunt, now in its 19th year, "is an important management tool used to slow the increase of Maryland’s black bear population and limit expansion of Maryland bears into the eastern suburbs and cities."
