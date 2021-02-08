CRESAPTOWN — Five people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in a head-on vehicle collision just before dawn Monday at U.S. Route 220 in the area of state Route 956, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
All of the injured were taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment following the 6:38 a.m. accident, according to Mark Karalewitz, public information officer of the DES.
LaVale Rescue Squad, Cresaptown ambulance and a DES ambulance responded to the scene along with Cresaptown, Rawlings and Bowling Green volunteer fire departments.
The crash was investigated by Maryland State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.