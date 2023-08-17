6 a.m. start time approved for downtown construction

CUMBERLAND — The mayor and City Council on Tuesday authorized Triton Construction to begin work on the Baltimore Street Access Project with no noise limitations beginning at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, as well as weekends as needed with prior approval from the city engineer.
Officials said the decision was made to keep the $16 million Reimagine Cumberland project, which began in April and is expected to last between 12 and 18 months, on schedule.
The project includes reopening the former Baltimore Street pedestrian mall to one-way traffic, replacement and relocation of utility lines, and lighting improvements.
Chris Myers, who lives downtown where he owns a business and works at WCBC radio, spoke about the issue during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“It’s not manageable,” he said of early-morning noises from construction vehicles and called the city’s decision “irresponsible.”
Myers said construction downtown on Tuesday started at 5 a.m.
“That’s just not acceptable,” he said. “My business is suffering.”
Myers talked of working at the radio station in the 5 a.m. hour and feeling the floor vibrate from construction work.
“You need to talk to the residents,” he said and asked the council members to amend their decision on the start time.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said he received only one complaint about the early-morning construction noise.
“Quite frankly, I don’t get it,” he said. “I think we’re making the correct decision.”
Councilwoman Laurie Marchini said construction work should not begin before 6 a.m., and city officials will talk to Triton about the issue.
According to a city press release, the 6 a.m. start time will permit water and sewer outages to the downtown to occur earlier in the day, “so that the outages reduce the effect on businesses.”
The earlier hours will also allow the contractor to accelerate the work so that the project is completed on time, “as we are unsure if a winter shutdown will be required,” it stated.
“With so many unknowns left on this job due to the deep excavations and aging infrastructure, this accommodation is being made to ensure that the contractor delivers a superior project on schedule,” the release stated.
“Building owners will continue to be notified individually when their water or sanitary sewer are scheduled to be shut down to perform repairs,” it stated, adding press releases will be issued as early as possible when “widespread emergency or planned outages need to occur.”
If the contractor must work outside of the revised hours, “the public will be notified,” it stated.
In other city news:
• Firefighter and emergency medical technicians Nicholas D. Green, Jamison C. Bender and Tyler M. Thomas were recognized for their successful completion of Firefighter Recruit Training approved by the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
• Cumberland Police Department Lt. Korey Rounds was recognized for his recent graduation from the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command, an intensive leadership and management program.
• Kevin Thacker, the city’s code compliance manager, was appointed as zoning administrator.
