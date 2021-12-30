CUMBERLAND — A multi-vehicle crash on state Route 36 at Motor City and two single-vehicle accidents on National Highway within a nine-hour period sent six people to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
It was 4:43 p.m. Wednesday when several vehicles were involved in the mishap on Route 36 where eight people sustained minor injuries and four required transport to the hospital. Four ambulances responded to the scene, including a county unit from LaVale, the LaVale Rescue Squad, Corriganville Volunteer Fire Department and the Cumberland Fire Department.
About an hour later, a single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of National Highway resulted in one person being transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the DES.
Early Thursday, one person was taken to the Cumberland hospital after a vehicle traveled out of control and rolled onto its side on National Highway in the area of Braddock Street. A DES official said the injuries in the 1:30 a.m. crash were not believed to be life-threatening.
Allegany County deputies and Maryland State Police also responded to the accidents.
