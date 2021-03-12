CUMBERLAND — Fentanyl with a street value estimated at $60,000 was seized and two people arrested Thursday when police raided a residence in the Bowery Street area of Frostburg, according to the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force.
Derrick Jackson, 34, of Baltimore and Frostburg, and 21-year-old Gracee Jane Jacobs, of Frostburg, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school property and possession of fentanyl.
They were both being held without bond Friday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Packaging materials for controlled dangerous substances and money was also seized, police said.
Police said the arrests stemmed from a six-month drug investigation.
Narcotics investigators were assisted in executing the search and seizure warrant by Frostburg City Police, the Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E team and the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.