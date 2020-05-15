CUMBERLAND — Allegany County added seven new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as Maryland moved into the first stage of Gov. Larry Hogan's reopening plan.
Five of the new cases are residents of the Cumberland Healthcare Center, where more than 100 residents and employees have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Allegany County Health officials said.
The other two cases were men — one in his 50s and one in his 20s — who have not required hospitalization.
Hogan's plan, which took effect at 5 p.m. Friday, replaces a stay at home order with a safer at home order, allows retail stores to open at 50% capacity, resumes manufacturing and permits church services, among other measures.
Safety protocols, including social distancing and the wearing of face masks, are part of the plan.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 36,986 COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,792 from Thursday. At least 1,792 people have died.
