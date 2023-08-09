FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — A 7-year-old boy was killed and four other people injured Tuesday in a head-on vehicle accident on state Route 28 at Fort Ashby, West Virginia State Police said.
The accident just after 2 p.m. occurred in a winding curve in the roadway known as Siples Turn, when Carla Taylor, 71, of Keyser, crossed the center line as she was traveling south and struck a vehicle driven by Kyle Shank, 39, of Fort Ashby, who was traveling north, police said. Shank's 11-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were passengers in the vehicle.
Shank and his daughter were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment.
Carla Taylor and her passenger, Paul Taylor, were taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of serious injuries.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Department assisted with the investigation. Fire and rescue crews from Fort Ashby, Short Gap, Fountain and Wiley Ford also responded.
