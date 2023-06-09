CUMBERLAND — It was autumn 1945 when 15-year-old Dotty Weisenmiller learned the celebration for her big brother’s homecoming after World War II would never happen.
Her sibling, William “Bill” Weisenmiller, had enlisted in the Army on Feb. 4, 1943, in Baltimore.
After nearly two years of anxiously awaiting his return home, the teen and her parents, residents of the Arch Street neighborhood, could finally relax — the war was over.
“They were gonna have a party when Bill got home,” his sister, now married as Dotty Squires, said Thursday.
But a devastating turn of events would change everything.
“I was out at the time,” Squires said of spending the evening with friends. “When I got home, mother and dad weren’t there, but a telegram was on the table.”
Her brother and several other soldiers were on their way to Brussels for three days of rest and recuperation before they were scheduled to head home to the U.S.
Suddenly, Bill Weisenmiller and seven other men were killed in a fiery explosion after their truck, loaded with fuel cans, collided with a train.
“My brother ... they never found his body,” Squires said. “He was 22.”
Months later, her parents had a memorial service for their son.
“I’m sure she never quite got over it,” Squires said of her late mother.
Now, Squires and other relatives of Bill Weisenmiller find comfort when they visit a roadside park near Hesperange, Luxembourg, where a large polished stone adorned with a metal plaque lists names of the eight members of the 84th Infantry Division, 333rd Infantry Regiment, who died 78 years ago.
“When I see it ... it’s so wonderful,” Squires said and talked of her gratitude to Christian Pettinger, a guide who has welcomed her and her family on various trips to the European country.
“Christian has taken us to different places,” Squires said of areas including the Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial that covers more than 50 acres and contains markers for heroes including her brother, and the grave of Gen. George Patton, who died from injuries he sustained in a freak car accident in Germany shortly after the war.
Army nurse Nancy Leo, also from Cumberland, is the only woman buried at the Luxembourg American Cemetery.
According to Western Maryland’s Historical Library, Leo, on July 24, 1945, was on her way to Paris to visit her sister who was also an Army nurse.
“Nancy was riding with two other nurses when, as the result of a close-by civilian car experiencing a blow-out, the nurses’ jeep overturned,” a library article states. “Nancy suffered severe injuries and passed away en route to the hospital.”
Gratitude
This week, Pettinger, 53, of Hesperange, visited the Squires family in Cumberland.
He stayed at the home of Mary Ann Pannone — Squires’ daughter and niece of Weisenmiller.
“Christian always takes real good care of us,” Pannone said of the hospitality Pettinger shows Weisenmiller’s relatives when they visit his memorial site.
“When members of our family have travelled to Luxembourg to visit Uncle Billy’s grave, Christian has arranged for a ceremony on-site to honor him,” Susan Cioni, Pannone’s sister, said via email. “The people of Luxembourg are very grateful to the Americans for their support during the war.”
On Thursday, relatives of Bill Weisenmiller — including his niece Diane Ingram, sister of Pannone and Cioni — were at the Cumberland home of Squires and her husband Fred “Skip” Squires to greet Pettinger.
Skip Squires talked of visiting his late brother-in-law’s memorial site and said his family appreciated the reception they got from local people.
“We were treated like royalty,” he said.
Remember
Pettinger, who for a living formats advertisements for a daily newspaper, talked of the gratitude he and others in his home town feel for American soldiers who died in and after the war.
“They came over to fight for our liberty, our freedom,” he said. “That’s our duty, our mission, to remember these soldiers even after all these years.”
Several years ago, after researching the WWII accident that claimed the life of William Weisenmiller, Pettinger contacted the Squires family.
“I thought it would be nice to get in touch with Dotty ... so that they would know that there are people who take care of these soldiers,” he said. “We became friends and stayed in touch over the years.”
Bill Weisenmiller’s death is part of Hesperange’s history, Pettinger said.
“It’s important to keep the memory alive,” he said.
Commented
