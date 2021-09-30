CUMBERLAND — The death of an 83-year-old Cumberland woman who suffered "several inflicted injuries" is under investigation by the Cumberland Police Department and the C3I Unit.
The victim, who was not identified, was found inside her residence in the 500 block of Fourth Street about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
Items of evidence were found in the residence after city officers entered the home upon being called to the location.
The unspecified evidentiary items were found during a search of the residence where C3I detectives provided requested assistance along with evidence collection technicians of the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division.
The victim's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine manner and cause of death.
