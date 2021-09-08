FROSTBURG — Farrady Post 24 American Legion will honor all first responders Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. to observe the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Representatives of local police and fire departments and emergency medical personnel will assemble at the veterans memorial in front of Mountain Ridge High School for a public tribute.
At 8:46 a.m., a memorial bell will signify the exact time that the first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. A second bell will be rung at 9:03 a.m. when the second plane hit the South Tower. Bells will toll again at 9:37 and 10:07 a.m. in remembrance of the moments that hijacked planes destroyed part of the Pentagon and slammed into the ground at Shanksville, Pa., killing everyone on board.
Participants will be given an American flag and candle to be lit in remembrance of 9/11 victims. Coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts will be served following the ceremony.
