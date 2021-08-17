CUMBERLAND — A group of motorcyclists honoring those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will make their way through the city on Friday morning.
Before passing through Cumberland, bikers participating in America’s 9/11 Ride will begin at 6:45 a.m. at the Highland Harley-Davidson store in Somerset, Pennsylvania, before making their way to the Flight 93 National Memorial.
From the memorial, the group will enter Cumberland on U.S. Route 40 and North Mechanic Street, before being directed by Cumberland Police toward Rocky Gap State Park.
The riders will stop for lunch in Hagerstown and end the day in Arlington, Virginia. They will arrive at their final destination, New York City, on Saturday night, where they will participate in a ceremony at the site of the World Trade Center.
The ride is organized by the nonprofit America’s 911 Foundation, which offers scholarships to children of law enforcement officers and first responders.
