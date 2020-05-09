CUMBERLAND — A ninth Hampshire County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said Saturday.
A news release posted to the county health department's Facebook page said the person's contacts were being notified, but provided no other information.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Saturday there have been 61,564 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,347 positive, 60,217 negative and 53 deaths.
