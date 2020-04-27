A few things to know before starting a home garden

CUMBERLAND — With an indeterminate amount of time still on the horizon to spend social distancing, one might be tempted to pick up a new hobby or work on measures of self-reliance. As time would have it, spring is here and it might be the right time to start a home garden.
There are quite a few things to consider before digging in — two of the most important being sunlight and soil.
Most vegetables need a good bit of sunlight, about six hours a day. The soil should be pliable, crumbly and not in a place that’s wet and soggy.
“The first time you start a garden, the best idea is to do a soil test,” said Sherry Frick, master gardener coordinator at Allegany College of Maryland. “A soil test will tell you the pH, which is how sour or how sweet your soil is. That ranges from zero, which is like battery acid, to 14, which is really basic like lye. Seven, right in the middle, is neutral. Most vegetables grow best between a pH of 6 and 7.”
Soil should be “well drained” and a gardner be “setting organic matter ever year of at least an inch,” she said. “Access to water, that’s always important. If your garden is too far away from a water source you’re less likely to water it.”
Once the location is picked, it’s time to choose beds and containers. Good land and soil make for a good in-ground garden. If soil is rough or clay-like, a raised bed is a great alternative.
“You can make them 6 or 8 or 12 inches. If it’s right on top of the ground that’s going to be fine,” said Frick. “You can actually do a raised bed on blacktop, as long as that box is deep enough.”
Build the garden to fit need and ability, but digging down the length of the spade is a good baseline and a bed width of 4 or 5 feet should do.
However, the easiest way to start a home garden for a beginner may be pots and containers.
“Container gardening is probably the easiest way to do it. In my mind, it’s container gardening, then you do above ground gardening, then you can go to where you dig up the dirt,” said Jo Wilson, vice president of population health at UPMC Western Maryland. “As you progress you learn a lot. You learn about how the plants grow, how much water it’s going to take, all that kind of stuff.”
Vegetables can be particular about when they’ll grow. There are cool and warm season vegetables.
Cool season vegetables do better when temperatures are cooler and, in some cases, do poorly in the middle of the summer. The first group, which includes peas, lettuce, radishes and potatoes, can be planted when the soil temperature is about 45 degrees.
The next group of cool season vegetables, which can be planted when the soil temperature is around 50-55 degrees, include kales, broccoli, carrots, onions and beets.
As for warm season vegetables, you want to wait until the last frost before you sow their seeds, said Frick. “I would say for Allegany County, May 15 is safer. Garrett County is actually the end of May.”
Warm season vegetables include cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplant, winter and summer squash and melons.
“There’s some stuff that’s really easy to grow in pots. Lettuce is one of the easiest things to grow. Tomatoes are great because not only can you grow the little cherry tomatoes, but you can also grow the full-sized ones. Sugar snap peas, peppers are real easy to grow, zucchini is masterful. Strawberries are very easy to grow, as are radishes,” said Wilson. “If you’re a little nervous about doing it from seeds, there’s nothing wrong with getting them started from Lowe’s.
“You’ll know when you go to eat them that they won’t have pesticides on them. You have to appreciate the fact that when you don’t use pesticides things don’t look the same as when you do. You might have misshapen tomatoes, but they all taste the same. Everything tastes better when you do it yourself.”
UPMC Western Maryland supports or manages seven different growing sites throughout the community. If you don’t want to start your own garden, but are interested in learning more and potentially participating, email garden@wmhs.com.
