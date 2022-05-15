FLINTSTONE — An energized crowd gathered Saturday morning in the ballroom at Rocky Gap to talk jobs, the primary election and more with current and aspiring Democratic elected officials.
After two pandemic-related years off, the Western Maryland Democratic Summit returned to Rocky Gap Casino Resort. More than 300 members of the party from Allegany, Garrett, Washington, Frederick and Carroll counties attended the sold-out event.
During the two-day gathering that began Friday, attendees heard speeches and had the chance to network with incumbent and aspiring Democratic candidates for federal, state and local offices in Maryland. Throughout the day Saturday, those present cast votes in a straw poll regarding their choice for the state's next governor.
Ultimately, nonprofit executive and U.S. Army veteran Wes Moore and his running mate former Del. Aruna Miller won the straw poll for governor and lieutenant governor overwhelmingly with 153 votes. Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler placed second with 71 and former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez took third, receiving 48 votes.
“I am so grateful for the support of the voters at the Western Maryland Democratic Summit! This coalition is deep and it is broad, there is not a single part of the state where we are not going to compete, and I am excited to work with leaders in Western Maryland to move our state forward,” Moore said in a news release. “We have a vision that is clearly resonating with voters across Maryland who are excited about the opportunity we have to grow our economy, create jobs, ensure public safety, and make Maryland a place where we leave no one behind.”
Baltimore City Del. Brooke Lierman won the poll nod for next comptroller and former Baltimore City District Court Judge Katie Curran O'Malley was the choice for next attorney general.
Nine of Maryland's 10 Democratic gubernatorial candidates appeared and spoke on Saturday.
Current candidates for governor include: Moore, Perez, Gansler, Rushern Baker III, former Prince George's County executive; Ashwani Jain, associate director of external affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; John B. King Jr., secretary of education under President Barack Obama; current Comptroller Peter Franchot; former nonprofit executive Jon Baron; author and activist Jerome Segal; and teacher Tom Jaffe. All but Jaffe were present.
After the event's COVID-19 hiatus, said organizer Robin Summerfield of the Western Maryland Democratic PAC, the hundreds of people present seemed enthusiastic about the opportunity to hear from candidates about their plans and priorities for office.
"We've got a lot of challenges, and a lot of people here talking about how they plan to address those challenges," Summerfield said. "I think people want to hear that, and they want to help make a difference. This is our first time in person in two years, so there's a lot of enthusiasm. Plus, we have four statewide races, so it's a lot of action for Democrats this year."
U.S. Rep. David Trone of Maryland's Sixth Congressional District, who's running for re-election, told the Times-News that he planned to emphasize "jobs, jobs, jobs" ahead of the July 19 primary and November general election.
Trone also pointed to the "once in a generation" infrastructure bill and his spot on the House Appropriations Committee as beneficial for Western Maryland residents. Bipartisanship, Trone said, was crucial to its passage and proof of the necessity of working across the aisle.
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen said the American Rescue Plan's passage was "essential to the vitality of people in Western Maryland."
"It included everything from direct payments to individuals and the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses to help for schools throughout Western Maryland and to both county and local governments," Van Hollen said. "They've used those funds to build out high speed internet, they've used those funds to help people in need. ... My view is making a direct difference in people's lives, that's what we should be doing."
In visiting jurisdictions across the state, Moore said in an interview, one of the things he's heard repeatedly is that "people are tired of small politics and small policies." His central issues are "work, wages and wealth."
Transportation, education and access to mental health resources also help make for a stronger population, Moore said.
Moore said he felt that sentiments of government neglect among Western Maryland aren't misplaced.
"I think they're tired of people coming out every four years, giving a talk and then they don't see them again for another four years," Moore said. "I think they're right. I think you just have to look at the policies to understand that there is a measure of neglect.
Moore said he derives his governing philosophy from his time in the military: "Leave no one behind."
"I feel like for a state as beautiful as Maryland, as dynamic as Maryland, we can't have parts of the state that just do not feel like they're being heard or seen or understood, and that's what we're really hoping to address," Moore said.
