FROSTBURG, Md. — Storybook Holiday has a way of bringing people together, to the point where one can even observe Santa Claus and The Grinch sharing space on a parade float.
Hundreds of folks gathered in the Mountain City on Saturday for the Frostburg State University Children's Literature Centre's popular annual event, which returned for an in-person celebration this year after the pandemic forced it to modify last year's offering. Little touches of public health-related mindfulness were present — like masked elves and limits on the size of the crowd inside Santa's workshop — but the event was as cheery and well-attended as ever in its 18th year.
One of the day's first big events was the Elf Olympics held on Broadway. In the parking lot, 12 teams competed in the first two challenges — a two-round cookie toss followed by marshmallow catching.
After the second event, roughly half the teams were eliminated, and the rest moved on to competitive gift-wrapping and tree decorating. All told, team "Electric Elves" took home the gold.
Following a lively parade down Main Street, folks moved back toward Broadway and City Place, where a long line of people waiting to enter the Elves' Secret Workshop assembled.
On one side, kids could sit and write letters to Santa that they'd drop in a big red mailbox. On the other, while waiting in line to pass through the workshop and take home a craft kit, kids and their families could pose for pictures with the elves.
"We were expecting a big rush, and I think we got it," said Sarah O'Neal, director of the Children's Literature Centre.
O'Neal said it was exciting to host the event in-person once more, and the big crowd in attendance was evidence of how much the day was missed.
"We were really excited to be back this year," O'Neal said. "We really only have a few restrictions, of course, but we wanted to make sure everyone was safe. But it feels great. We've had phone calls in the center since last year asking me if we were coming back in person, so we're really excited to be back."
The way the community comes together to celebrate and support Storybook Holiday "makes the whole thing really special," O'Neal said, from the big turnout to the participation of local businesses, municipal agencies and other organizations.
"We're just really excited in general," O'Neal said. "I think it's really well-received, as you can tell by the doors to get in."
Ellie Bolton, a graduate assistant at the Centre, served as the head elf, which entailed helping to organize the day and make sure everything ran smoothly throughout the course of the celebration. Saturday's Storybook Holiday was the fifth in which she participated.
Seeing their hard work coming to fruition and "all of the magic within the kids," Bolton said, made an already rewarding day even better.
"All the pieces align, and as a volunteer you really get to see the magic," Bolton said. "It really is a magical time."
In between guiding groups through the new station during their "Cocoa with the PoPo" event, Frostburg Police Chief Nicholas Costello said that they normally get about 300 kids and parents throughout the day.
Storybook Holiday, Costello said, "is one of the most fantastic events." Like Bolton, he said the day is a "magical" one.
"It's just a very magical thing," Costello said. "It brings the holiday spirit to Frostburg and a really positive feeling."
