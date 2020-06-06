CUMBERLAND — Maybe it’s the result of being cooped up indoors for so long under the stay-at-home order. Maybe it’s a renewed sense of civic pride, spurred by the tumult of the last few months.
Whatever one’s motivation might be, Ed Mullaney said, he’s glad of it, and hopes to see more of the same.
Mullaney, well-known about town for his own civic pride and community engagement, is referring to the big boost in volunteers Let’s Beautify Cumberland! has seen over the last few weeks, when the group first placed a call out on Facebook asking for volunteers to step up.
“There’s been a resurgence of interest, I think because people want to do something for their community,” Mullaney said. “They’ve been housed up for a long time, and they want to get out.”
Mullaney, one of the charter members of the group that got its start in 1996 who co-chairs it currently with Ginny Decker, said that while he wasn’t sure of the specific numbers, he’s certain they’ve had a larger amount of volunteers sign up than normal this spring, with folks calling to adopt community spaces and participate in beautification projects.
“Maybe they’re taking a second look at what life’s all about and wanting to contribute,” Mullaney said.
Many school groups that normally participate as volunteers were unable to do so this year because of gathering size restrictions. To make up the difference, he said, the group posted on Facebook calling for volunteers, and the response thus far has been “amazing.”
Young energy needed
“We’ve been talking about how we’re going to sustain this, because our group is getting older,” Mullaney said. Social media has been a boon, he said, and so they’ve been sure to take a lot of pictures at the sites to feed a steady stream of posts that they hope will supply them with more volunteers.
During a recent interview that turned into a walking tour, Mullaney pointed out some of the recent projects Let’s Beautify Cumberland! volunteers have undertaken in recent weeks.
At that time, volunteers had just finished placing 100 American flags around town. Those go up before Memorial Day, Mullaney said, and will be taken down around Veteran’s Day. In the past, they’ve used a close working partnership with local government to obtain grants from programs like Keep Maryland Beautiful that allowed them to undertake projects like placing welcome signs around the city.
“It’s been going like gangbusters,” Mullaney said. “To sustain it, we need to get things adopted and get new young energy.”
A younger set of members, Mullaney explained, is just as much a need as it is a want. Active as they are, he explained, many of the folks who volunteer regularly are older. The same goes for the Cumberland Garden Club, which Mullaney said has long partnered with them for projects around town, as well as other organizations in town that have traditionally helped organize and plan projects.
A family of volunteers
Some of that new young energy comes in the form of sons continuing their father’s legacy. One of the founding members of the program in 1996 was former Cumberland City Councilman Butch Hendershot, who has since passed away. Hendershot’s three sons — Greg, Chris and Ben — have recently joined on as volunteers.
Butch Hendershot’s legacy is such that there’s a small parklet at the corner of Greene and Baltimore streets dedicated to him. Hendershot was “the glue” that held together the original group, Mullaney recalled.
When Hendershot was ill, Mullaney said, before he died they decided to dedicate that park to his honor. Hendershot wrote the inscription on the plaque at the park, which ends with an encouragement to visitors to “enjoy the beauty that surrounds you.”
Now, his sons have spent some time working at that park, tending to weeds and shoots and generally making sure it contributes to the city’s beauty, Mullaney said. They’ve also undertaken other beautification projects for the group.
Mullaney said the younger Hendershots embody every bit of the community-oriented spirit that their father had. They’re the sort of much-needed “infusion of youth,” Mullaney said, that he hopes to see inspire the next generation of Cumberland’s civic-minded volunteers.
In a recent phone interview with the Times-News, Greg Hendershot, 25, recalled a childhood partially spent helping out around his father’s ongoing beautification projects across the city; the first that came to mind was a park on Decatur Street. He fell away from that a bit as he got older, Greg Hendershot recalled, and although he graduated from college and returned home a year before his dad’s passing, he didn’t jump back into volunteering straightaway.
Rather, Greg Hendershot said he can point to the exact moment he knew he wanted to be more involved. Mullaney had reached out to his mom Jennifer about a promotional video the group had made. He went to view it at the meeting where it was debuted, Hendershot recalled, and that’s when things changed.
“It made me emotional,” Hendershot said, noting that he normally tends to tamp down tough emotions but had a hard time doing so after seeing how involved his father had been in a different light. “It really set something off in me, seeing my dad in pictures at projects that I see every day, because I live in this city. It made me want to get involved. … I’ve lived in South Cumberland my whole life. What’s stopping me from doing this?”
Since then, Hendershot said he’s made it a point to take on projects and attend the group’s monthly meetings when possible. He noted that he’s younger than most of the other volunteers, something he said he and his brothers are working to rectify.
“That’s been the main thing I’ve focused on of late,” Hendershot said. “It started out after the video, I got my brothers re-involved, and from there other young people I know in the community, friends of mine, I’ve tried to get them involved.”
Hendershot said when he talks with younger Cumberland residents about volunteering some of their time, he tries to note that it doesn’t have to necessarily be a massive commitment, and one shouldn’t shy away from getting involved on that basis. Working on little projects around one’s block or even in their own front or back yard can be a good start, he said. Talking about it, too, can go a long way toward encouraging others to act, he said.
“You don’t need to go to every meeting. You don’t need to go to any meetings,” Hendershot said. “Even something small still makes a difference. We’re young, we’re going to be around a while and we have the energy and drive to do it. We should be the ones to take that over.”
As of late, Hendershot said, he said he’s valued the opportunity both to continue his father’s legacy and work alongside many of the volunteers who made the program a success in the first place.
“He isn’t here, but I’m able to take his spot and do the same thing,” Hendershot said. “I’ve thought a lot about how I want to keep Let’s Beautify Cumberland! going and continue it, and get as many young people involved as I can. I just want it to continue to grow and make our city a better place.”
Hendershot said that he hopes getting involved in projects that actively better their surroundings would encourage members of the community to think more positively of Cumberland and act accordingly.
‘It doesn’t get any better than this’
In a recent conversation he had with City Councilman Richard J. “Rock” Cioni, who serves as the group’s liaison to city government, Hendershot said they discussed, in part, how “a city can only be as good as its people.”
“You can’t get a couple people that are involved, the City Council, the mayor, and it all of a sudden goes from nothing to the greatest place ever,” Hendershot explained. “It’s really up to the people who live there how they want it to be. We live in a beautiful area. … I just think it doesn’t get any better than this. Getting involved isn’t difficult and doesn’t take a lot of effort.”
Speaking with the Times-News, Cioni said Let’s Beautify Cumberland! is “one of (his) favorite groups.”
“Every time I get a chance, I talk it up,” Cioni said. “It’s near and dear to my heart. It’s invaluable. If every volunteer group worked like this one, we’d really have something.”
While all the city’s volunteer organizations do valuable work, Cioni explained, he said that the work Let’s Beautify Cumberland! does is especially notable in the sheer scope of projects they’ve undertaken to do their part to make it an attractive destination.
As an area that’s been deeply affected by the slow death of industry over the last three decades, Cioni said, morale can be hard to conjure up sometimes. Seemingly small steps like theirs can go a long way toward boosting local pride.
“We have our challenges. I’m not naive,” Cioni said. “I challenge people to think about what it would look like if that group didn’t exist, because they’re always doing something.”
Cioni, too, noted the older age of most of the group’s main participants and stressed the importance of the next generation stepping up to the plate. Volunteers help keep the city running, he said, and go a long way toward making Cumberland a better place to live overall.
“If you go to one of the monthly meetings, it really is the same eight, nine or 10 people,” Cioni said. “And I’m not knocking them at all. They work hard and they work conscientiously, but the average age must be 70 and they’re still at it. … We need more people like Greg Hendershot, is what we need.”
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.