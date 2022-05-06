'A sense of pride': Allegany Museum debuts 'Crossroads' exhibit

CUMBERLAND — A new exhibit at the Allegany Museum aims to blend technology with local history for an in-depth look into Cumberland's tradition as a national transportation hub and its significance during America's early years.
Museum staff and board members gathered with local officials Friday morning for a ribbon-cutting in honor of the Crossroads of America exhibit. The display is located on the museum's first floor, and was "years in the making," President Chris Logsdon said.
When visitors enter the museum, they're encouraged to experience the exhibit chronologically, passing first by a replica wooden hut containing ancient tools, including a stone-tipped arrow that's between 7,000 and 10,000 years old, as well as fossils, stones and touchable animal pelts.
The exhibit also contains everything from a model of Fort Cumberland and some papers from local land sales in the 1600s-1800s to replicas of covered wagons and a cross-section of the old National Road that visitors are encouraged "to smell and touch." It concludes with two rooms dedicated to the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad and its significance to the region, containing silver and china from the railway.
The "crown jewel" of the exhibit, Logsdon said, sits near the center of the room and features age-progressed photos of George Washington that depict the nation's first president as he appeared in life. Logsdon said the museum worked closely with the Mount Vernon estate in developing the display.
Logsdon said Cumberland is the only place in America "where a president has appeared as commander in chief to command troops on the ground," as Washington came to the city to quell the Whiskey Rebellion in 1794.
Featured photos of Washington between ages 16 and 19, Logsdon said, are the earliest images known of him.
"We used FBI age regression technology in order to create the most accurate image of a young George Washington that exists. Before that, the youngest image of Washington was a Charles Peele portrait of him when he was 40," Logsdon said. "We depict him at age 16."
The museum used state appropriations and funds from the Maryland State Highway Administration to open the exhibit, Logsdon said.
"What we seek to do here is to demonstrate the fact that America's story is also Cumberland and Allegany County's story, both in terms of transportation development, but also in terms of key events that took place here," Logsdon said. "We're emblematic of the American story, and we bring those chapters together in one place."
Museum Vice President Vic Rezendes said the "state-of-the-art exhibit" is intended to be more interactive than others the museum has hosted.
"We're an educational organization, and to educate properly you need to have interactive exhibits to tell that story," Rezendes said. "Where we have the railroad wheels, normally that would be in glass. We don't want that. We want them to touch it and know what that train felt like."
Rezendes said he hopes that visitors take "a sense of pride" away from their tour of the exhibit.
"We want there to be a sense of pride as to the role we've played in our nation right from the beginning, from before the American Revolution," Rezendes said. "... We became a gateway and transportation hub, which made commerce happen through here. The amount of national figures who've spent time here and the impact we've had on our nation's growth is extraordinary."
