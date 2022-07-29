KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser residents will soon be given the chance to voice their thoughts on pending water and sewer rate hikes that city officials characterized as unavoidable during Wednesday evening’s City Council meeting.
In recent years, the city has used its general funding to subsidize the sewer fund, city Administrator Jeff Broadwater said while presenting the proposed increases to the council. The sewer fund now owes $400,000 to the general fund, he said.
That has placed the city in an untenable fiscal position, and could deplete the city’s general fund and rainy day fund within four years if the pattern continues.
“I don’t believe it’s really come as any secret that we need to raise water and sewer rates,” Broadwater said.
He first cautioned the council of the pending increases in March, though he noted he’s discussed it with the council since being hired in November 2020.
The proposed increases would take place over 18 months if approved, Broadwater said. Sewer rates would rise 15% in October and 9% in July 2023 at the start of the next fiscal year. Water rates would increase by 10.6% in October and an additional 5% in January 2024.
The city’s current water rate is $9.04 per 1,000 gallons for the first 2,000 gallons used per month, and $7.89 per 1,000 for the next 5,000 gallons, with gradual decreases up to 107,000 gallons.
For sewer fees, a $3.24 customer service charge is assessed monthly, along with $12.16 per 1,000 gallons for the first 500,000 used per month. Above 500,000 gallons, the fee is $9.73 per 1,000.
The current water and sewer rates took effect in November 2016 and January 2017, respectively.
Broadwater said the figures presented Wednesday were “significant, and more significant than we had hoped for,” noting the officials had been discussing a 5% increase.
Broadwater said the city had been cited by auditors in the past for using the general fund to subsidize the sewer, and the officials learned in the last year that, per the state Public Service Commission, the rates needed to include 12.5% working capital allowances.
While that was previously thought to be a one-time increase when the corresponding state Senate bill took effect in 2015, Broadwater said, the PSC deemed in February 2020 that it needs to be an annual feature.
“So from day one, even without the subsidizing, our rates are 12.5% lower than they need to be,” Broadwater said. They’re also missing a 2.5% depreciation reserve, he noted.
A March audit also found the city was in violation of bond covenants for both water and sewer, Broadwater said, as “our rates have to be established to pay the debt, and they’re not at this point.”
“The PSC is requiring we raise our rates at this point,” he said. “And, the (state Department of Environmental Protection) is not allowing us to bid any projects going forward, and we’re ineligible for grants going forward” until rates are increased.
The city sewer and water facilities have reduced staff in recent years, Broadwater said, and have taken other steps to reduce costs, to no avail. Rising inflation rates are also expected to impact them, he noted.
“We’re in a very tight spot at this point,” Broadwater said. “It’s the minimum amount required by the PSC and DEP to move forward with anything in the city.”
Privatizing the plants isn’t an option, Mayor Damon Tillman said, as that could lead to higher rate increases annually.
“I think it’s important that the people know we’re acting in the best interest of the city,” Tillman said. “We’ve done our due diligence, our homework, we’ve looked into (privatizing) and that’s not what’s in the best interest of the city or the citizens. We’re keeping it as low as we can. We’re doing whatever is recommended by the attorneys and the engineers. ... It’s tough news. It’s a pill we hate to swallow, but we’re going to have to.”
Copies of the ordinances proposing the rate increases will be available both online and at City Hall for residents to review, Broadwater said. A second reading will occur during the council’s Aug. 24 meeting, and a public hearing will be held in September.
