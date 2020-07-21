CUMBERLAND — A large, emaciated dog abandoned last week outside the Allegany County Animal Shelter is resting and recovering, the shelter's director said Tuesday.
Tina Rosa said shelter officials named the blue and white pit bull/Great Dane mix Jude. Per a press release from the Humane Society of the United States, Jude was abandoned outside the shelter in the early morning hours July 14.
“An individual is visible getting out of the vehicle carrying something wrapped in a blue sheet, believed to be a severely underweight adult male Great Dane/pit bull-type dog who was later discovered by staff that morning,” the release states. “The dog was too weak to stand and walk on his own.”
“He’s actually doing really well now," Rosa said. "He’s still at the vet office, but he’s hanging out there now because he’s doing really well there. He is eating for them really good, and he’s slowly starting to pick up weight.”
Jude’s condition, Rosa said, was “heartbreaking.”
“They said he’s really sweet,” Rosa said of the veterinary staff tending to Jude while he recovers. “They spend a lot of time as they’re going about their business throughout the day going over to love on him and reassure him that he’s in a good place now. We’re grateful that he is doing so well.”
Rosa said they haven’t heard anything further about who may be responsible for leaving the dog. It had to be “a significant amount of time,” she said, that Jude went unfed, given his large size and the severity of his condition when he was abandoned.
The Humane Society is offering up to $5,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the responsible party.
Allegany County Animal Control Officers are investigating the case. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the shelter at 240-362-7518 or email info@ashelterofhope.com.
