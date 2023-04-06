CUMBERLAND — Numerous pro-life advocates attended the Allegany County Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday to express opposition to plans for a women’s health clinic, which would offer abortion services, to open in Rawlings.
A dozen citizens spoke out against the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, which has plans to locate in the former Mountainview Healthcare facility along U.S. Route 220 south of Cumberland. WHC representatives bought the property at 17202 McMullen Highway on Feb. 1 for $699,900 and are currently remodeling it.
Pastor Michael Mudge said, “Gentlemen, I sympathize with you tonight because I know to a large degree your hands are tied, but everyone here is in agreement that if you can roll (back) any steps in anyway (and make) it known that this community does not welcome the tourism of death, that you would do so.”
The clinic will provide abortion care into the second trimester (16 months) and will accept Maryland Medicaid, which covers abortion. It will also offer annual exams, contraception, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, breast and cervical cancer screenings, as well as gender-affirming hormone therapy.
Vicki Thornton said she favors adoption through safe haven facilities as an alternative to abortion. She said pro-life pregnancy centers can help mothers who are unable to keep their babies.
“Women say, over and over, two things: if only I had known (of all options) and that they are filled with regret,” said Thornton.
The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia was the only clinic providing abortions in the Mountain State until it was forced to stop in September after state lawmakers passed a ban on the procedure at all stages of pregnancy.
Allegany County resident Morgan Whitmer said, “This clinic is not meant for our hometown and this center should not be endorsed by any of our community leaders or given any of our taxpayers’ dollars. I pray that everyone in our community will be brave enough to say ‘no.’”
Whitmer also spoke against the use of gender-affirming hormone therapy. “Men cannot be women and women cannot be men,” she said.
According to Katie Quinonez, WHC executive director, the total cost of licensing and renovations for the clinic in Allegany County is roughly $1.17 million. First-year operating costs — to include payroll and building operations — are estimated to be around $763,000.
Although local group Mountain Maryland Alliance For Reproductive Freedom has offered support for the clinic, no pro-choice advocates spoke at the meeting.
Colton Furlough said he is from Cumberland but now lives in the Washington, D.C., area and works for the Conservative Political Action Conference.
“About a week ago, I saw Cumberland, Maryland, made national news and again for all the wrong reasons,” said Furlough. “As if Western Maryland doesn’t have enough problems already, let’s add human genocide to the list of tragedies that we pride ourselves on. We might as well be known as Cumberland, Maryland: the place where humans go to die.”
County attorney Lee Beeman said while Maryland law does permit such clinics, he said a referendum on abortion may appear on the 2024 election ballot.
“A lot of the authority the county has is too often stripped away,” said Dave Caporale, commission president. “Whether you support it or not, this is a result of the Supreme Court (Roe v. Wade) decision. It is shifting this concept from federal government to state government and some will embrace it and some will not.”
Caporale said he hopes a referendum would let counties decide for themselves.
Commissioner Bill Atkinson said citizens can lobby lawmakers in Annapolis to allow counties to have their own decision-making ability.
“You are not going to stop this from happening and stop the referendum, but (maybe) if you can get amendments to the referendum so it is by county and not statewide like one size doesn’t fit all,” said Atkinson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.