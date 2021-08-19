CUMBERLAND — More than 1,700 Potomac Edison customers were without electricity Thursday afternoon after a tree that fell along the Great Allegheny Passage damaged nearby utility poles, Cumberland Police reported.
Several areas of the city were affected, including Valley and Cumberland streets and Mountain View Drive.
Traffic lights were also out at several intersections.
Potomac Edison estimated to have power restored by 7:30 p.m.
