CUMBERLAND — About 850 First Energy customers in the Cumberland area were without power early Friday afternoon after a thunderstorm blew through the area.
The storm packing strong winds and heavy rain blew down trees and power lines, many in the Ellerslie, Corriganville and Mount Savage areas. A tree was reported across the road on Louisiana Avenue in Cumberland.
The National Weather Service had placed most of the region under a severe thunderstorm warning until 1 p.m. and a tornado watch.
A tornado warning was in effect until 1:15 p.m. for eastern Allegany County.
High temperatures were expected in the 90s through Sunday.
