This is something I’ve been thinking a lot about lately and it kind of began with a recent conversation I had about COVID-19 and our general response to various situations around the country.
“We are a mobile society in America,” I hear a lot and I know it’s true as my husband and I often traveled, taking road trips across the country north, south, east and west. We’ve also made trips into Mexico and Canada. These were pleasure excursions, lasting for a week or more, requiring frequent stops for sightseeing and overnight lodging.
Those trips have ended for obvious reasons. But, even locally, we still travel across state lines for medical appointments, necessary shopping and other required reasons. Those trips, now few and far between, can take us to Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, since those are the states closest to us and border our home state of West Virginia.
So, doesn’t it make sense that in order to reduce concerns about the global pandemic by following public health rules we should be staying home when possible, wearing masks, staying at least six feet away from others and avoiding large gatherings. It means changing our daily routine from what it was last December to a different world now.
There have been a great many discussions about a national mandate to follow the prescribed changes we should be making. However, many people don’t want to be told what to do to protect themselves and others from this virus. They see it as an infringement on their liberty as Americans.
Dr. Deborah Birx pointed out recently that when we locked down last spring it should have been done as it had in Italy. Essentially, Italians were told to stay home and only go out once every two weeks for groceries and medical needs until the pandemic could be brought under control.
The last conversation I had on this topic I was reminded that to carry through on such an order would probably mean that enforcement would be making sure people obeyed and having neighbors report them if they did not.
OK, immediately, I thought of the Nazi Gestapo when Germans were expected to report their neighbors for infractions by hiding Jews.
We certainly do not want that kind of police state in America.
But, as I watch colleges and universities back off reopening and going virtual, the virus is spreading because of the close proximity of students and others. I see large crowds gathering for a variety of reasons, whether it’s to party or hold a rally. Then I see two weeks later there is a marked increase in virus outbreaks … yes, I am concerned that my friends and family are at risk because we never know who we might see that may have been exposed at one of these gatherings.
The alternative is to take responsibility for our own actions by following the guidelines set out by the scientific evidence that getting the virus under control means inconvenience. So, I stay home and hope there are fewer people who get sick or die because we don’t assume the same responsibility without a mandate.
And that’s what it is (not “it is what it is”), but hopefully it is temporary. We don’t like being cooped up in our homes unable to socialize, having children miss school or seeing people lose their jobs. These are scary, tough times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.