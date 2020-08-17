Accident man suffers gunshot to foot

ACCIDENT — An Accident man was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, late Saturday after he suffered a gunshot wound to his right foot, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said Shawn Kisner, 29, was injured when a rifle was discharged by John Smith, 43, while they were in a bedroom area of a South Main Street residence.

Troopers were called to the location shortly after 11 p.m. to investigate a report of a firearm discharge.

Police said charges are pending in the investigation. No  further details were disclosed..

